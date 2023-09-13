WWE reveals date and venue for Royal Rumble 2024

WWE has announced the date, location, and venue of the 37th edition of Royal Rumble after the official merger with the UFC.

This event is considered one of the most important premium live events of the year. The winners of the Royal Rumble matches get direct tickets to the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania.

The Stamford-based promotion revealed that the 2024 Royal Rumble will be hosted in Tampa Bay at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on January 27. The arena is expected to host over 42,000 fans.

The global juggernaut will be in town for a whole weekend packed with events in St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Tampa, with the Royal Rumble being the centerpiece on Saturday.

On January 29, Monday Night RAW will also broadcast live from Amalie Arena in Tampa. Next year's Rumble event will be hosted in front of Tampa Bay fans for the first time since 1995.

The 30-man or 30-woman Royal Rumble contest will likely be the main event of Royal Rumble, with the winners receiving a championship match shot at WrestleMania 40.

Winners of the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

The 30-man rumble contest featured stars such as Brock Lesnar, Gunther, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Edge, Ricochet and others.

The current Intercontinental Champion was the first contestant as he struck throughout the end. However, Cody Rhodes' return sent The Ring General home as The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble.

Rhodes then challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The 30-woman rumble contest featured stars such as Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Natalya, Michelle McCool, Nia Jax and others. The Eradicator was the first one to start the contest as she managed to eliminate seven female stars and eventually win the Royal Rumble.

Later, she challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 and also won the title.

With the event approaching in less than four months, fans have yet to choose a favorite. A lot may happen in the next three months, as The Road to WrestleMania is always intriguing.

