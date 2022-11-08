WWE has unveiled the logo, date, and venue for the upcoming 30th anniversary episode of RAW next year.

The company made the announcement on its official website and the 30th anniversary special will be held on January 23, 2023. The show will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be the go-home edition of RAW for the 2023 Royal Rumble, which will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Wells Fargo Center's official Twitter account also tweeted out an announcement and attached an image of the logo for the anniversary show. It is the old RAW is WAR logo with the word "WAR" replaced with XXX.

@WWEANNOUNCEMENT: #WWERAW returns to Wells Fargo Center on January 23 to celebrate RAW's 30th Anniversary. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18.

The WWE Universe reacts to the RAW 30th anniversary logo

Wrestling fans have seemingly gotten behind everything Triple H's new regime has done since coming to power, but many have had a negative reaction to the new logo on social media.

Many fans are pointing out that the "XXX" doesn't really fit for a wrestling show.

The Phenomenal Enigma @ThePh1Enigma Why does Raw 30 logo look like the logo for a porno? Why does Raw 30 logo look like the logo for a porno? 😂 https://t.co/fDwAaw6gji

Another fan joked that the anniversary show likely won't be TV-PG given the logo.

Alan Theus @alantheus23 not with that Logo. Raw 30 years is not Gonna Be TV-PGnot with that Logo. Raw 30 years is not Gonna Be TV-PG 😂 not with that Logo.

One wrestling fan announced to the Twitterverse that he understands that XXX represents the number 30.

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 @reigns_era I get it RAW is 30 because of the Roman numerals @reigns_era I get it RAW is 30 because of the Roman numerals

Wrestling Inc's Raj Girl suggested that RAW 30 or the Women's Royal Rumble match would be a good time to bring Sasha Banks back to the company. Sasha Banks and Naomi haven't been seen on TV since they walked out of RAW on May 16th.

Musician Ethan Cramer said that RAW 30 could be the perfect show for The Rock to return to build for a potential match at WrestleMania 39.

Ethan Cramer @EthanCramer @TheRajGiri The WWE should start a major angle at RAW 30 that leads to WrestleMania! Wether it’s The Rock or something else they want to start an angle with and build from there. It should do a good rating! Are they using MSG and or the Manhattan Center? @TheRajGiri The WWE should start a major angle at RAW 30 that leads to WrestleMania! Wether it’s The Rock or something else they want to start an angle with and build from there. It should do a good rating! Are they using MSG and or the Manhattan Center?

Triple H celebrated 25 years of DX in WWE on a recent edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see what other anniversaries the company celebrates next year.

