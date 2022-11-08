Create

WWE reveals logo for for RAW 30th anniversary show

By Robert Lentini
Modified Nov 08, 2022 03:32 AM IST
WWE has revealed the logo for the upcoming 30th anniversary of RAW
WWE RAW has a big anniversary coming up in January

WWE has unveiled the logo, date, and venue for the upcoming 30th anniversary episode of RAW next year.

The company made the announcement on its official website and the 30th anniversary special will be held on January 23, 2023. The show will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be the go-home edition of RAW for the 2023 Royal Rumble, which will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Wells Fargo Center's official Twitter account also tweeted out an announcement and attached an image of the logo for the anniversary show. It is the old RAW is WAR logo with the word "WAR" replaced with XXX.

@WWEANNOUNCEMENT: #WWERAW returns to Wells Fargo Center on January 23 to celebrate RAW's 30th Anniversary. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18.
🛎️ @WWE ANNOUNCEMENT: #WWERAW returns to Wells Fargo Center on January 23 to celebrate RAW's 30th Anniversary. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18. https://t.co/CW5dn6Z8kN

The WWE Universe reacts to the RAW 30th anniversary logo

Wrestling fans have seemingly gotten behind everything Triple H's new regime has done since coming to power, but many have had a negative reaction to the new logo on social media.

Many fans are pointing out that the "XXX" doesn't really fit for a wrestling show.

Why does Raw 30 logo look like the logo for a porno? 😂 https://t.co/fDwAaw6gji

Another fan joked that the anniversary show likely won't be TV-PG given the logo.

Raw 30 years is not Gonna Be TV-PG 😂 not with that Logo.

One wrestling fan announced to the Twitterverse that he understands that XXX represents the number 30.

@reigns_era I get it RAW is 30 because of the Roman numerals

Wrestling Inc's Raj Girl suggested that RAW 30 or the Women's Royal Rumble match would be a good time to bring Sasha Banks back to the company. Sasha Banks and Naomi haven't been seen on TV since they walked out of RAW on May 16th.

I think if she's ready to return, they'll do it. But waiting for the Rumble or RAW 30 would be great twitter.com/queenofmods/st…

Musician Ethan Cramer said that RAW 30 could be the perfect show for The Rock to return to build for a potential match at WrestleMania 39.

@TheRajGiri The WWE should start a major angle at RAW 30 that leads to WrestleMania! Wether it’s The Rock or something else they want to start an angle with and build from there. It should do a good rating! Are they using MSG and or the Manhattan Center?

Triple H celebrated 25 years of DX in WWE on a recent edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see what other anniversaries the company celebrates next year.

Are you a fan of the logo for RAW 30? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
