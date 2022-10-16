Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson's first WWE opponents in over two years revealed

WWE recently announced Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's first opponents for their tag team match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

The Good Brothers had been making waves on the independent scene ever since WWE released them. In the past few years, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have worked for NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW, where they won singles and tag team gold.

Last Monday, the Good Brothers shocked the world as they made their return to WWE. During a segment between AJ Styles and The Judgment Day, Gallows and Anderson made a heroic return to save their former Bullet Club leader and went up against The Judgment Day.

It looks like the two stables will go head-to-head against each other on the red brand in the coming weeks. Last night, it was announced by WWE that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will have their first tag team match in over two years against former RAW Tag Team Champions, Alpha Academy.

The last time Anderson and Gallows teamed up was on an episode of The Main Event in March 2020, when they defeated The Ever-Rise, who now goes by the names of Angelo Parker and Matt Menard in AEW and are members of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Why did WWE release Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in 2020

In 2020, The O.C. were the top heel stable in the company. At the beginning of the year, AJ Styles began feuding with The Undertaker, while Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows assisted Styles during his feud.

The Undertaker attacked the two during Super Showdown 2020 as he entered himself in the match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy and defeated AJ Styles with a chokeslam.

Anderson and Gallows' last televised appearance for the company was at WrestleMania 36 Night 1. During Styles vs Taker in a Boneyard match, the Good Brothers showed up to help Styles. Unfortunately, the trio could not defeat The Deadman, marking their last appearance from the company.

The two were released from the company along with several superstars when WWE went through company-wide cost cuts during the beginning of the Pandemic Era. Gallows and Anderson have spoken about their sudden firing, but it seems like they have buried the hatchet with the company,

