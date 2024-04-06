WWE reveals match card for WrestleMania Night One; 3 title matches scheduled

WrestleMania XL is set to become one of the biggest 'Manias of all time. WWE took to its social media account to let the WWE Universe know which matches would take place on the first night of the PLE.

Many fans are aware of the main events for both nights of WrestleMania, which will see Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns fight each other. However, the rest of the cards for both nights have been a mystery so far.

In a social media post on X, WWE revealed that three title matches will be taking place on night one of WrestleMania XL. The matches are as follows:

Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill vs Damage CTRL

Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso

Six Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Gunther vs Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Championship)

Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch (Women's World Championship)

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns and The Rock

While the WWE Universe was aware that the World Heavyweight Championship and Universal Championship would be contested on night two, the post confirms that the United States Title and the WWE Women's Title will be contested on the same night.

Will the main event of night two of WrestleMania see special stipulations?

The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to join forces to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night One. On an episode of SmackDown, when The Rock replied to Rhodes' challenge, he let the WWE Universe know that the tag team match would have major implications for the WWE Universal Championship match.

If Rollins and Rhodes win their tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns, the Bloodline will be barred from ringside for the Universal Championship match. However, if The Rock and Roman Reigns beat Rollins and Rhodes, the Undisputed Championship will be contested under a Bloodline's Rules Match.

