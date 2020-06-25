WWE reveals real reason for not canceling shows during the pandemic

Multiple WWE personnel have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

WWE hasn't missed a show since the Coronavirus has crippled the world.

WWE has its reasons

WWE is one of the few sporting promotions that didn't take a hiatus during the global COVID-19 pandemic. WWE has been airing its shows every week without a live audience in attendance. Since the pandemic hit, WWE has aired three PPVs that consisted of its first-ever two-day WrestleMania that was marketed as an event that was too big for one night.

WWE's reason for not canceling shows

On a conference call with Sports Hiatus, WWE EVP of Global Head Sales and Partnership, John Brody spoke about WWE's decision to keep live shows running during the pandemic.

"The health and safety of our superstars is first and foremost paramount. It comes down to leadership in many ways. Our leader [Vince McMahon] believes we have a social responsibility to put fans first and to help them get a break from what was coming and what we're in the midst of. We have a responsibility to take them away for a few hours and give them a smile and a chance to feel something other than what they're watching, which is also important, on the news. We leaned in to say 'we're going to put fans first' and do everything we can, working with state, local, and federal officials to make sure it's safe for our most important resource, the WWE superstars, and we're going to do whatever we can to deliver content for our partners and our fans" (h/t Fightful)

The EVP went on to talk about other sports and why they made the decision of going ahead with the shows even though other sporting leagues had come to a standstill.

"We understand the decision other sports made, we wouldn't have made the decision we made if we didn't think we could do it safely for our internal (staff) and for all those affected, but we felt America needed it and needed the 'pick me up.'" (h/t Fightful)

In this week, multiple COVID-19 positive cases have come to light in the WWE. WWE personnel such as Renee Young, backstage producer Adam Pearce, and Kayla Braxton have been diagnosed with the virus.