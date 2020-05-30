WWE reveals the status of Jeff Hardy after he was arrested on SmackDown

Jeff Hardy

Tonight's Friday Night SmackDown began with an unexpected driving accident that saw WWE Superstar Elias get injured with an abandoned car nearby. Jeff Hardy was soon found near the scene in a dazed state, as the policeman suggested that he was smelling of alcohol. As a result, The Charismatic Enigma was arrested and taken in for further investigation.

However, Jeff Hardy returned during the closing moments of the main event between Sheamus and Daniel Bryan and cost the Celtic Warrior his match. WWE.com gave the following update on the status of Jeff Hardy after being arrested on SmackDown earlier:

WWE Digital has learned Jeff Hardy was released from custody by the Orlando police after successfully passing the required sobriety tests, therefore absolving Hardy of the charges of public intoxication, driving under the influence, and the hit-and-run on Elias earlier tonight.

Jeff Hardy on WWE SmackDown

After a long absence from the ring, WWE started airing promos and vignettes of Jeff Hardy, hyping up his return. We also saw throwback videos on Jeff Hardy's career and his greatest moments with the company throughout these years.

When Jeff Hardy finally made his in-ring return about a month ago, he straightaway got into a heated rivalry with Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior took major shots on Jeff Hardy's past issues with alcohol and drugs - one of the reasons why the segment on tonight's SmackDown could have been a result of Sheamus framing Hardy to be the culprit.

The feud has surely gotten more personal now and we might soon see the two square off once again in a match. Stay tuned for further updates on the situation!