WWE reveals who will sing 'America The Beautiful' at WrestleMania 38

WWE has revealed who will sing America The Beautiful at the upcoming WrestleMania 38, new reports confirm.

The song has been a staple of the Show of Shows since the very start. It has been performed at the Grandest Stage of Them All by several iconic artists, including Aretha Franklin, John Legend, Little Richard, and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child.

WWE has even had some of its own performers give a version of the song, Chris Warren and the DX Band, and Lilian Garcia being notable examples. Ray Charles even appeared to give his own version at WrestleMania II.

Now, however, the performer of the song at this year's event has been revealed. In a statement released today, WWE announced that Jessie James Decker and Brantly Gilbert will perform the song at WrestleMania 38.

Brantley Gilbert @brantleygilbert I can't think of a better way to spend a Saturday night than opening #WrestleMania 38... Looking forward to being a part of it @WWE I can't think of a better way to spend a Saturday night than opening #WrestleMania 38... Looking forward to being a part of it @WWE https://t.co/wqqakWvVJo

Gilbert will perform the song on Saturday, the first night of the show, which will feature a main event for the SmackDown Women's Championship between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Decker, however, will perform the song on the closing night of the show, on Sunday, featuring a headline match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for both the WWE and Universal Championships.

Who are the WrestleMania 38 America The Beautiful performers?

Brantley Gilbert made his name in Country Rock music and has earned success in the form of two platinum-selling albums. 2010's Halfway to Heaven, and 2014's Just As I Am.

Jessie James Decker made her name in Country Pop music and has been certified gold on one occasion for her 2009 single Wanted. She has also featured in the E! reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On alongside her husband, NFL star Eric Decker.

Various renditions of America The Beautiful have been sung at WrestleMania over the years, and this year the performance will surely grab eyeballs once again.

What's your favorite America The Beautiful performance at the Grandest Stage of Them All? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha