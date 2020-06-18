WWE reviewing Nia Jax and John Cone's conduct on Monday Night RAW

Nia Jax and John Cone were involved in a controversial match ending on RAW.

John Cone's fast count after getting shoved by Nia Jax resulted in Asuka retaining her RAW Women's Championship.

WWE have announced that they are reviewing the actions of Nia Jax and John Cone. The two were involved in a controversial spot on Monday Night RAW this week.

Nia Jax was taking on Asuka in a rematch for the RAW Women's Championship after their match at Backlash ended in a double count-out. The controversial ending to the match took place after John Cone, who was the referee in the match on RAW, refused to start the count as Asuka's leg was under the ropes.

WWE is reviewing the conduct of @NiaJaxWWE and referee John Cone in the aftermath of the Raw Women’s Title Match this past Monday on #WWERaw. https://t.co/uOC6WAupXC — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2020

Despite the fact that Cone was only following the rules, Nia Jax was unhappy with the referee. She shoved him inside the ring and the referee immediately thought of calling for a disqualification.

However, just as he was going to signal the same to the timekeeper's area, Asuka rolled Nia Jax and Cone ended up doing a fast count. The match ending helped Asuka retain her RAW Championship.

John Cone on the controversial ending to Nia Jax vs Asuka

WWE Network caught up with John Cone backstage to get his thoughts on the controversial ending and he said:

I never want a match to end in controversy, especially a championship match. Like I said, I had no other alternative but to disqualify her [Nia Jax] but as I went to do so, I turned around and I saw Asuka had rolled up Nia.

When asked about his thoughts on the possible fast count that ended the match, Cone added:

You know, in the heat of the moment, maybe my adrenaline was pumping a little bit. Watching it back, I don't think it was all that fast. I think it was a clean count.