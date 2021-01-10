WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton reveals heartbreaking news on Twitter

WWE Superstars were put under immense pressure throughout 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, causing the company several problems. Throughout the year, the likes of Renee Young, Kayla Braxton, and Jamie Noble revealed that they had tested positive for the virus and have since been able to recover.

Despite many fans believing that the turn of the year would bring better fortunes, Mick Foley recently announced that he was isolating following a positive COVID-19 test, which is why he missed RAW Legends Night this past week.

WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton recently updated the WWE Universe

It appears that the heartbreaking news keeps on coming for WWE stars. Ring announcer Greg Hamilton recently revealed that his wife had tested positive for the virus.

Tonight was tough. my “fiancé” has COVID....I am “proposing” to her soon...but yes...I was not at my best tonight. I owe you all an apology. You Expect the best from me; and I should deliver. Tonight; I didn’t. I’m sorry; she is my everything. She is sick. And I’m not there. — Greg Hamilton (@GregHamiltonWWE) January 9, 2021

Hamilton was asked by a fan on Twitter if he was alright, because he was seen shaking whilst announcing the main event Gauntlet match this past week on SmackDown. The star revealed that he was broken after being handed the news that "his best friend", his wife, had tested positive.

The star also went on to share another update where he apologized to the WWE Universe for not being at his best on Friday night, whilst also explaining the reason behind it.

It's unknown as to whether or not Hamilton will be missing from WWE TV in the coming weeks, since his wife would be forced to self-isolate away from her husband following the diagnosis.

Thank you all for the love and support; totally unexpected. Finally home, and Ari is resting in quarantine. I shared your support and she was incredibly grateful. And yes, she filtered this pic before she let me post it 🤣🤦‍♂️

Today is a great day to be kind to one another. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jsIdm34Nxs — Greg Hamilton (@GregHamiltonWWE) January 9, 2021

Hamilton recently updated the WWE Universe to reveal that his wife is now home and quarantined, but that he has been touched by all of the support from wrestling fans around the world.