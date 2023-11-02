WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin sends birthday wishes to her daughter

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin wished her six-year-old daughter a happy birthday and Halloween on social media.

Samantha Irvin is the fiancé of WWE Superstar Ricochet. The ring announcer and the high-flying star have children with their previous partners. The two have been living happily together, nurturing their children, and fulfilling their responsibilities.

Samantha's daughter Myra turned six earlier today. The RAW ring announcer took to her Instagram stories to wish her daughter a happy birthday and Halloween.

"Happy 6th birthday & Happy Halloween to the artist formerly known as 'Bookie' - my daughter, Myra," Samantha Irvin wrote.

Here is the screengrab of Samantha Irvin's Instagram story:

A screengrab of Samantha Irvin's Instagram story

Samantha Irvin talks about her interaction with WWE Superstar Logan Paul on a recent episode of RAW

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar Logan Paul tried to get under the skin of Samantha Irvin. Accompanied by Dominik Mysterio, the YouTube sensation demanded that Irvin announce him as the "New United States Champion."

Irvin refused to do so before her fiancé Ricochet rushed in to make the save. He took out both Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio. It may be noted that the former defeated Ricochet at SummerSlam earlier this year.

In a video posted on WWE's official social media handles, the ring announcer talked about the incident. She admitted that getting inside the squared circle was a mistake.

"Honestly, once Logan started talking to me, it was all a blur, but I've been watching wrestling long enough to know I shouldn't have gotten in the ring. So that's on me. I don't really know why Logan likes to push my buttons; this is the first time that I've seen him since SummerSlam, so I thought it was kind of inevitable that he'd say something to me," said Samantha Irvin.

Will Logan Paul beat Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel and force Samantha Irvin to announce him as the new United States Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think