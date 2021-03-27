Young WWE star receives high praise from Robert Roode (Exclusive)

Robert Roode has given credit to Dominik Mysterio for making progress as an in-ring competitor without performing in front of live WWE fans.

Up-and-coming WWE Superstars usually gain experience by competing in untelevised matches at live events. In Dominik Mysterio’s case, the 23-year-old made his in-ring debut during the COVID-19 pandemic. That means none of his 21 matches (and counting) as a WWE Superstar have taken place with fans in attendance.

Roode, who performs on the same SmackDown brand as Dominik Mysterio, recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino. The SmackDown Tag Team Champion believes Rey Mysterio’s son has made an impressive start to his career.

“He’s coming along great, as far as I can see. Obviously the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. His dad is an amazing competitor and Dominik has got a lot of his traits. I think one of those traits is work ethic. So being so young and, honestly, being so comfortable in the ring at this point… and like you said, the schedule is not what we’re used to doing. It’s not like we’re doing non-televised events to get better three days a week leading into our TV shows.”

Robert Roode on Dominik Mysterio's potential

Rey Mysterio is considered to be one of the greatest in-ring performers of the last three decades. With his father's help, Robert Roode believes there is no telling how far Dominik Mysterio can go in the wrestling business.

“He’s obviously doing a lot outside of our SmackDown shows. He’s working hard, he’s studying tape. I’m not sure exactly what he’s doing but I know his dad has a big part in that. Being so young, I think the sky is the limit for this kid.”

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio defeated The Street Profits on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. They are currently in contention to challenge Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

