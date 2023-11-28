WWE rival promoter will be at RAW tonight; pictured with Cody Rhodes and more

WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW, will be live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee this week.

This week's episode is among the most eagerly awaited of the year, especially after the monumental comebacks of Randy Orton and CM Punk at Survivor Series. Both superstars have already been confirmed for the show.

Before the show, an intriguing development has surfaced. PWInsider had reported that former TNA President Dixie Carter will be visiting tonight's RAW in Nashville.

Carter swiftly put an end to the speculations by taking to Instagram and posting images from the show's set. She was captured in photos alongside various individuals, among them Cody Rhodes, Nick Aldis, Bruce Prichard, Chelsea Green, and several others.

"So fun seeing so many wonderful people I adore today at @wwe #raw. Thanks Bruce!" Carter wrote.

Check out Dixie Carter's Instagram post below:

Alongside appearances from CM Punk and Randy Orton, the show is set to feature an important announcement from Cody Rhodes, a number one contender's Tag Team Turmoil match, and the Women's Tag Team Championship bout between Chelsea Green and Piper Niven going up against Tegan Nox and Natalya.

