WWE Road to Bash in Berlin Results: Huge name makes a return, Gunther faces former rival after 3 years (Rotterdam, 08/25)

WWE kickstarted its tour of Europe with a live event in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday, August 25. The event featured top names from both RAW and SmackDown in action and was headlined by Cody Rhodes who faced a former rival in the main event.

The show kicked off with a Fatal Four-Way Match for the United States Championship. LA Knight defended his title against Sheamus, Ludwig Kaiser, and Shinsuke Nakamura. While the odds were not in Knight's favor, the Megastar managed to retain the gold.

We also saw the return of Bayley, as she competed for the first time since losing to Nia Jax at SummerSlam. The Role Model and The Irresistible Force clashed in a rematch for the WWE Women's Championship, but the result was the same this time as well.

Elsewhere on the card, DIY defeated the Pretty Deadly while Tifanny Stratton got a win over Naomi. World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther was also in action in Rotterdam. The Ring General defended his title against Ilja Dragunov in the first bout between the two in the past three years. However, unlike the last time, the champ was able to defeat the Mad Dragon on this occasion.

Next up, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae while Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa of The Bloodline successfully defended their tag titles in a Triple-Threat Match against the Street Profits and A-Town Down Under.

In the main event, Cody Rhodes put his coveted Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has been away from TV programming since losing the "I Quit" Match to Rhodes at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. However, his return was an unsuccessful one, as The American Nightmare came out on top to retain the title.

Complete WWE Road to Bash in Berlin Results

Here are the complete live event results from Rotterdam, Netherlands, courtesy of Locks Results:

United States Title Match – LA Knight defeated Sheamus, Ludwig Kaiser, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal 4-Way Match

LA Knight defeated Sheamus, Ludwig Kaiser, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal 4-Way Match WWE Women’s Title Match – Nia Jax defeated Bayley

Nia Jax defeated Bayley Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)

Tiffany Stratton defeated Naomi

World Heavyweight Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Ilja Dragunov

Gunther (c) retains over Ilja Dragunov Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae

WWE Tag Team Title Match – The Bloodline (c) (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) retain over A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) in a Triple Threat Match

The Bloodline (c) (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) retain over A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) in a Triple Threat Match Undisputed WWE Title Match – Cody Rhodes (c) retains over AJ Styles

