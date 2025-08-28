  • home icon
  WWE Road to Clash in Paris Results: Current champion suffers loss, Unexpected name answers open challenge, Tiffany Stratton in action (Cardiff, 08/28)

WWE Road to Clash in Paris Results: Current champion suffers loss, Unexpected name answers open challenge, Tiffany Stratton in action (Cardiff, 08/28)

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 28, 2025 21:28 GMT
Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women
Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion!

The WWE roster stopped over in Cardiff, Wales, for one final house show before Clash in Paris this weekend. The event featured multiple title matches, with top names from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The show started with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defended their title against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. The Allies of Convenience picked up the win over the Judgment Day duo to kick off the proceedings.

Next up, The Miz issued an open challenge, which was answered by Joe Hendry. The TNA star received a huge pop from the crowd, and he did not disappoint them as he defeated The A-Lister.

Elsewhere on the show, Guilia defeated Zelina Vega to retain the Women's United States Championship, while Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks defeated Rey Fenix and LA Knight to walk out with tag team gold around their waists.

The show also featured a huge six-man tag team match that saw Jey and Jimmy Uso join forces with Jacob Fatu to defeat Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tongoa Loa of The MFT. In another tag match, The War Raiders picked up a win over the New Day, after which the latter challenged them to a Street Fight. The War Raiders were victorious in the Street Fight as well.

The fourth title match of the night saw Tiffany Stratton defeat Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a triple-threat match for her Women's Championship. This was followed by the main event, where CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.

Complete WWE Road to Clash in Paris Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Cardiff, Wales, courtesy of X user @PhilJones77:

  • Women's Tag Team Championship: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss def. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez
  • Joe Hendry def. The Miz
  • WWE Tag Team Championship: Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis def. Rey Fenix and LA Knight
  • Women's U.S. Championship: Giulia def. Zelina Vega
  • Jimmy and Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu def. Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo
  • The War Raiders def. The New Day
  • Street Fight: The War Raiders def. The New Day
  • WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton def. Nia Jax and Jade Cargill
  • CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Penta def. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio
