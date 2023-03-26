WWE Road to WM Results: Cody Rhodes forms new alliance against The Bloodline, former Champion turns heel (West Valley City, UT, 03/25)

WWE continued its Road to WrestleMania live tour with a supershow in West Valley City, Utah on March 25. The show emanated from the Maverik Center and featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with a title match that saw Bianca Belair defend the RAW Women's Championship in a triple-threat match against Chelsea Green and Becky Lynch. The EST of WWE continued her historic run after defeating the two RAW stars.

Next up was a singles match between Bronson Reed and Johnny Gargano where the former picked up a convincing win. It was followed by a tag match where Asuka joined forces with Mia Yim to defeat IYO Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. The Japanese star went on to attack Michin after the match, cementing herself as a heel.

CrispyWrestling @DakotaKaiEra Asuka attacked Mia after the match as well since asuka still doing heel work Asuka attacked Mia after the match as well since asuka still doing heel work

Cody Rhodes was also in action in West Valley City. The American Nightmare formed an alliance with Braun Strowman and Ricochet to take on The Bloodline, who were without their leader Roman Reigns.

Rhodes and Co. were on the winning end of the match after the former AEW star pinned Jey Uso.

Amanda Stan Account @RomanMoxFan2010 Cody having Samantha announce him, Braun and Ricochet as #WWESaltLakeCity ’s 6 man tag team champions Cody having Samantha announce him, Braun and Ricochet as #WWESaltLakeCity’s 6 man tag team champions 😂😂😂 https://t.co/eS8OrZZ9FW

The show featured another six-man tag team match as Brawling Brutes and Imperium continued their rivalry. The babyfaces came out on top this time around as well.

The second title match of the night featured Charlotte Flair in action who defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a triple-threat match.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who challenged Austin Theory for the United States title. While the Visionary was once again unable to regain the Star and Stripe Championship, he ended the show on a high note with the whole crowd singing his theme.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from West Valley City, Utah, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

RAW Women's Title: Bianca Belair (c) def. Chelsea Green and Becky Lynch Bronson Reed d Johnny Gargano Asuka and Michin (Mia Yim) def. IYO Sky and Dakota Kai Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman, and Ricochet def. The Bloodline The Brawling Brutes: Ridge Holland, Butch and Sheamus def. The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci and GUNTHER SmackDown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair (c) d Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan WWE United States Title: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

