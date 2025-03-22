WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: CM Punk attacks current champion after title match, Absent star returns, Jacob Fatu in action (Belfast, 22/03)

The WWE roster stopped in Belfast, Ireland, for a house show during their ongoing tour of Europe. The event, which took place at SSE Arena, featured notable names from RAW and SmackDown.

The evening started with Irish star Finn Balor in action as he took on Rey Mysterio in a singles match. The Prince has been in a slump lately, and the same continued in his home country as he lost to the Master of 619.

Next up, we had a one-on-one match between Charlotte Flair and Piper Niven, where The Queen stood tall. Charlotte made Niven Tapout with Figure Eight and continued her momentum ahead of her WWE Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

Another Irish star, Sheamus, was also in action in front of his home fans. However, The Celtic Warrior suffered the same fate as Finn Balor, as he was at the losing end of his match against Bron Breakker.

Elsewhere on the card, Chelsea Green defeated Michin to retain the Women's United States Championship, while the World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and CM Punk ended in No Contest due to a Double Countout. The brawl between the two continued after the bout, and The Best in the World laid out The Ring General with a GTS.

Also in action were The War Raiders, who successfully defended their World Tag Team Title against The New Day. Andrade also made his return to the squared circle after a brief hiatus and defeated Carmelo in a singles match.

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga headlined the show. The duo took on Jimmy Uso and Braun Strowman in a tag team match. Fatu and Tonga suffered a loss to conclude the action-packed evening.

Complete WWE Belfast Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Belfast, Ireland, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Rey Mysterio defeats Finn Balor. Charlotte Flair defeats Piper Niven Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker defeats Sheamus Women's U.S. Championship: Chelsea Green (with Alba Fyre) defeats Michin World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther and CM Punk ends in No Contest World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeat The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) Andrade defeats Carmelo Hayes Braun Strowman and Jimmy Uso defeat Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu

