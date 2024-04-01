WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Current champion suffers loss, Cody Rhodes defeats his former tag partner, Rhea Ripley in action (Syracuse, 03/31)

WWE hosted the second house show of the week in Syracuse, New York on Sunday, March 31. The event was stacked with multiple title matches and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

LA Knight kicked off an action-packed evening with a singles match against Solo Sikoa. The duo have faced each other numerous times on the live circuit in the last few months, with Knight coming out on top in each instance. The same continued this weekend as The Megastar handed another loss to Sikoa.

A couple of title defenses followed the match as Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Finn Balor and Damian Priest also successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day.

Next up, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate defeated Pretty Deadly while Rhea Ripley came out on top in the Triple Threat Women's World Championship match against Shayna Baszler and Natalya. Omos was also in action in Syracuse as he defeated Odyssey Jones in a one-on-one match.

The show also featured a six-woman tag team match which saw Bianca Belair join forces with Michin and Zelina Vega to defeat Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes who faced his former ally Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight. The American Nightmare emerged victorious to conclude the evening.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete WWE house show results from Syracuse, New York, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal Four-Way match Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor and Damian Priest def. The New Day New Catch Republic def. Pretty Deadly Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley retains over Shayna Baszler and Natalya Omos def. Odyssey Jones Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega and Michin def. Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai) Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre