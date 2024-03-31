WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Gunther defeats three RAW stars, Cody Rhodes in Street Fight (Manchester, NH, 03/30)

WWE is less than a week away from WrestleMania XL, with the two-night extravaganza set to take place on April 6 and 7. The build-up to the mega show continued as the company hosted a live event in Manchester, New Hampshire on March 30. The show was stacked with multiple title matches and featured top names from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The evening started with a singles match between LA Knight and Solo Sikoa, where the former came out on top. Sikoa has been on a losing streak since his big win over John Cena last year and the same continued at the house show as The Enforcer lost another bout to Knight.

Next up was the first title match of the night which saw Finn Balor and Damian Priest retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. This was followed by a short match between Omos and Odyssey Jones, where The Nigerian Giant emerged victorious.

Gunther also put his Intercontinental Championship on the line in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Jey Uso, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Dominik Mysterio. The Ring General retained the title after making Dominik submit.

The show featured a six-woman tag team match which saw Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, and Michin defeat Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL.

Elsewhere on the card, New Catch Republic defeated Pretty Deadly in tag team action while Rhea Ripley retained her Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat match against Shayna Baszler and Natalya.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, as he competed in a Street Fight against Drew McIntyre. Despite not being at 100% due to an attack by The Rock earlier this week on RAW, The American Nightmare managed to get a win over The Scottish Warrior.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete WWE house show results from Manchester, New Hampshire, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor and Damian Priest def. The New Day Omos def. Odyssey Jones Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso, and Shinsuke Nakamura Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega and Michin def. Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane New Catch Republic def. Pretty Deadly Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Shayna Baszler and Natalya Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre

