Every competitor announced for the 2022 Royal Rumble matches so far

The 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event is fast approaching and as the days pass, more and more WWE Superstars are declaring their entry into the eponymous matches.

For those unaware, Royal Rumble presents a unique opportunity to its participants. The winner can challenge the world champion of his/her choice at WrestleMania.

On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens declared for the men's Rumble match. He joins the likes of:

Aj Styles

Montez Ford

Sami Zayn

Austin Theory

Angelo Dawkins

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Sheamus

Damien Priest

Kofi Kingston

Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss

Big E

Also in the men's match is Jackass star and professional prankster Johnny Knoxville. He is seemingly making an appearance to promote the upcoming sequel, Jackass Forever.

Some groundbreaking cross-promotional work and many veteran returns have already been announced for the Women's Royal Rumble match. So far, the confirmed participants are:

Mickie James

Brie Bella

Nikki Bella

Shotzi

Michelle McCool

Lita

Kelly Kelly

Summer Rae

Charlotte Flair

Shayna Baszler

Aliyah

Tamina

Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan

Natalya

Carmella

Bianca Belair

Zelina Vega

Nikki ASH

Dana Brooke

Some notable names among the women's line-up are WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Impact Knockout World Champion Mickie James, the fresh-out-of-retirement Bella Twins, and former Total Divas cast member Summer Rae.

More competitors are sure to be announced for both matches before January 29th.

Edge and Bianca Belair were victorious at the 2021 Royal Rumble,

In last year's men's Rumble match, Edge was victorious after entering at number one. He faced Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match for the Universal Championship, but was unsuccessful.

Bianca Belair was victorious in the 2021 women's match, outlasting 29 other stars to earn her title match. The match, contested against Sasha Banks, main evented the first night of Wrestlemania 37, and The EST captured the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will win the 2022 Royal Rumble matches? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy