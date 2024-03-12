WWE rule that placed unfortunate ban on female wrestlers has been revealed by The Undertaker 

WWE has had some interesting rules over the past few decades, which have catered to pushing the main stars to the top besides playing a role in allowing women wrestlers to start their revolution.

One interesting rule that has come to light through Michelle McCool and The Undertaker on the latest edition of Six Feet Under, is that female wrestlers were banned from punching and kicking in their matches at one point.

"At that particular time in the industry for women, there was a hard line. There was a hard line of, 'Okay, this is as far as you're going to go!' You'll were [sic] told at one time not to punch and kick," revealed The Undertaker. [29:12]

Michelle McCool confirmed that she and Victoria had to redo one of their matches because their punches looked too good. The duo also faced a ban.

The veteran wrestler also revealed an instance when she and Melina ''got in trouble'' for performing a DDT on the barrier during one of their matches.

"We did a DDT on the barrier, and that back then was way too crazy for the girls; we got in trouble for doing that. We didn't have to re-do the match, but we got in trouble for that," revealed McCool. [29:30]

It is worth noting that this was around two decades ago when the women of WWE were not seen in the same light as the ones who currently inhabit the company.

The Women's Revolution brought an end to these kinds of bans in WWE

The Women's Revolution started with #GiveDivasAChance when women were only being handed two-minute matches on WWE RAW and SmackDown. The hashtag turned into a major movement that banned the term "Divas" and re-established the definition of a female wrestler.

It took years of persistent hard work from the likes of Trish Stratus, Lita, Victoria, and Michelle McCool for women wrestlers to finally earn their rightful place in the world of professional wrestling. The movement that started a decade ago has resulted in many talented female athletes getting an opportunity to showcase their skills and temperament inside the square circle today.

