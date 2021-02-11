WWE rumored to have signed Indian MMA star Sanjana George 

WWE has signed Indian MMA star Sanjana George, according to sources close to SK Wrestling. George was part of the tryouts organized by WWE in March of 2019 and is supposedly headed to the WWE Performance Center soon.

MMA star Sanjana George is a lifelong WWE fan

In addition to her MMA background, Sanjana George is an expert at running obstacle courses. That said, George is a lifelong WWE fan and had also expressed the same during an exclusive chat with SK Wrestling, which was conducted during the tryouts.

WWE is a lot more difficult. You need very good muscle memory to do well here. When you're taking a bump, literally you are falling on your back. When you see obstacles, you see and you plan how you're going to do it. This is basically believing in luck and hoping things work out.

Sanjana George grew up watching WWE with her dad, and as she revealed in the same interview, the MMA star idolizes Ronda Rousey and Kacy Catanzaro.

It's not yet known what the plans for her include, but after the massive success of Superstar Spectacle, WWE is likely to focus on building and honing Indian stars.