Rey Mysterio will be out of action due to a medical condition - Reports

According to the latest reports from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE superstar Rey Mysterio will be out of in-ring action for the foreseeable future due to an undisclosed medical condition.

WWE was on a tour of Puerto Rico this past weekend, where Mysterio was scheduled to compete. The live event in Puerto Rico featured top stars from both RAW and Smackdown.

The Ultimate Underdog, Mysterio, was scheduled to face Roman Reigns in one of the shows. However, the match was changed, and Roman Reigns competed in tag team action with The Usos against the trio of Cesaro, Drew McIntyre, and Finn Balor. The Bloodline lost the match, with the win going to babyface trio.

The report comes days after Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio were drafted to Monday Night RAW during Night 1 of the much-anticipated WWE Draft.

What happened the last time Rey Mysterio was on TV?

The Master of 619 is currently in a storyline with Dominik Mysterio and Sami Zayn. Dominik lost back-to-back three matches to Sami Zayn on SmackDown, leading to a lot of frustration for the rookie. Rey Mysterio's presence at ringside also could not turn the tide in his son's favor.

On the September 24 episode of SmackDown, the cracks started to show between father and son as Dominik blamed Rey for being a distraction. Dominik mentioned that he would have beaten Sami Zayn if the veteran Mysterio was not at ringside.

Sami also added to the segment by getting into Dominik's head. He stated that the rookie was improving every week, but his father was holding him back. The Master Strategist concluded that Dominik would be better off if he relied on his instincts rather than his father's directions.

Also Read

Do you think WWE will turn Dominik Mysterio heel and write off Rey Mysterio from the show? Let us know in the comments below.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Angana Roy