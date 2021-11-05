SmackDown star reportedly inked a new deal with Vince McMahon ahead of WWE release

SmackDown star B-Fab was one of eighteen names that were released by WWE yesterday. Surprising backstage reports claim that she designed a new contract with Vince McMahon's company just last week.

The Hit-Row member made her SmackDown debut after the group was drafted to the Blue brand last month. The stable made waves in the WWE Universe with their run on NXT and were hyped as the ones who intended to "reshape SmackDown" in the show's "new era".

B-Fab release came as a shock, especially considering she reportedly signed a new deal less than seven days ago. The recent WWE releases were seemingly made due to budget cuts.

The report further suggests that the main roster contract could mean that B-Fab would be under a 90-day non-compete clause against the 30-day non-compete clause, which is usually the case with NXT contracts.

Other members of Hit Row -- Isaiah Scott, Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis -- will continue competing on WWE SmackDown, but it is uncertain if Hit Row as a group will remain intact.

WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT's women's division take a hit following recent releases

B-Fab's release has essentially weakened SmackDown Women's Division, which is already struggling with only a handful of superstars left. Despite competing in only two WWE matches, she earned fans' interest with her in-ring potential and mic work alongside fellow Hit Row members.

RAW also lost two superstars -- Nia Jax and Mia Yim -- in recent WWE releases. While Jax held multiple titles on the main roster, Yim had a brief run as RECKONING before she was removed from the television in January 2021.

NXT took the biggest blow following the release of several notable names such as Scarlett Boudreaux, Ember Moon, and Franky Monet.

Will the recent releases take a massive toll on WWE Women's Division in the coming months? Let us know in the comments section below.

