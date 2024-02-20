WWE running into problem with Cody Rhodes after he beats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes WWE could run into a problem after Cody Rhodes potentially dethrones Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn himself a world title shot at WrestleMania for the second consecutive year. At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, he announced that he would challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to possibly "finish his story."

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno claimed the company might have a creative problem with Rhodes if the latter ended The Tribal Chief's historic title reign.

"Sometimes when you tell a long-term story, like when the story ends, there's always a kind of a flat period afterwards. And my thing has always been like 90% into your story what if you just started, you changed the story and took a plot twist and then took it somewhere else and just extended storytelling? Because I absolutely, like we said, let's say Cody wins the title, all right, line up the heels that are challengers coming up. Like, literally, not one comes up. Like, not one guy comes right off the top of your head," he said.

The veteran added:

"[Drew?] Like, okay, but does that really come up right off the top of your head? Is he like a credible...? [No, I didn't think...] Yeah, that's what I'm saying. So, my question is like, yeah, they may run into a problem with Cody after he wins the belt because like, right off the bat you're thinking like, 'Wow! Nothing really compels me now' for him as a champion fighting a heel. I mean, that's the way I feel." [0:45 - 1:43]

Cody Rhodes was slapped by The Rock at WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff

Although Cody Rhodes initially seemed to have stepped aside to allow The Rock to go after his cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 40, he seemingly changed his mind and challenged The Tribal Chief at this year's Show of Shows.

The American Nightmare announced his decision at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event after The Brahma Bull turned heel. He had a verbal exchange with Reigns and The Rock that ended with the latter slapping him for allegedly disrespecting his family. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins tried to defend Rhodes but was held back by company officials.

WWE later released a trailer for WrestleMania 40 in which Rollins and Rhodes stood across from Reigns and The Rock. The four superstars are now rumored to be involved in a massive tag team match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Who should Cody Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against first if he wins the title at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below.

