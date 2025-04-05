Tiffany Stratton had a rough outing to the ring on WWE SmackDown as she and Charlotte Flair seemingly went off the script during their promo battle. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo suggested what the company could do to help the champion fare better in her war of words against The Queen.

Ad

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair have been embroiled in a feud over the last couple of months. The duo are set to clash for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. They have had a few promo wars on the Road to Mania, with the latest one on SmackDown going sideways as both women lost their cool and went off-script. Tiffany even left the ring abruptly after bringing up Charlotte's divorces.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo suggested that a WWE producer should get in the ears of Tiffany Stratton and ask her to step up:

Ad

Trending

"When Tiffy comes through that curtain, there needs to be a producer there. The producer needs to say, ‘This is the second week in a row she ate your lunch. I can’t go out there and cut the promo for you, but if you continue to let her eat your lunch, you’re going to be dead in the water.’ This is the job of the producer to give her a wake-up call and say, ‘Listen man, now is your time to step up or else you’re gonna be back on NXT.’" [20:27 onwards]

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

The last war of words between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton was also one to forget for the latter, as many pointed out that she looked flustered by the Queen's comment. With two weeks to go for WrestleMania 41, it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the now-personal feud.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More