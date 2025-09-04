  • home icon
  WWE's Arianna Grace reveals how she met the love of her life

WWE's Arianna Grace reveals how she met the love of her life

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Sep 04, 2025 16:21 GMT
Arianna Grace. [Image credits: Grace
Arianna Grace. [Image credits: Grace's Instagram handle]

WWE star Arianna Grace has revealed how she met the love of her life. Grace is the daughter of the former WWE star Santino Marella and competes on the promotion's NXT brand.

On the personal side, she is engaged to longtime NXT star Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. The couple got engaged while on a trip to Paris last December. Now, in a social media post, Grace has revealed how she first met her fiancé.

Taking to X (Twitter), she posted a couple of photos of them and recalled their first interaction.

"Four years ago today… we met at an indie show in Miami. He was calling his mixed tag match in the girls change room (which was a large storage room 😂)… I told him I liked his pants, which he had actually made himself, and the rest is history! 🥰," she wrote.
Check out the post below:

Channing signed with WWE in 2022 and has been a member of The Family stable. He is the current holder of the NXT Heritage Cup, having beaten former teammate Tony D'Angelo.

Arianna Grace also arrived in NXT in 2022 and returned to action in February after an injury kept her away from the ring. Since then, she has also teamed up with her father in a mixed tag team match in TNA.

Arianna Grace recently competed in TNA

Arianna Grace was named as the liaison between TNA and NXT last year. She made a few appearances for TNA before her run was cut short by injury.

She returned to TNA to team up with her father and was in action again on August 22.

Grace took on Jody Threat in a one-on-one match on TNA Xplosion. However, she ended up losing the contest to Threat, who is the number one contender to TNA Knockouts Title.

