Becky Lynch opens up on the treatment she receives from WWE after becoming a mother

Becky Lynch said she felt very supported by WWE after becoming a mom and added that the company was understanding.

'The Man' announced her pregnancy on May 11, 2020, during an episode of RAW. The emotional segment saw Lynch hand her Women's Championship to Asuka before she shared that she was becoming a mother.

During an interview with Rachel DeMita of ESPN, the former RAW Women's Champion spoke in-depth about her experience as a mother in the company. She shared that she felt no pressure from the company to return and that they tended to her needs.

"I feel very supported in WWE. I felt no pressure to comeback before I was ready. I was ready a lot longer than they asked me to come back. They're very understanding when I need extra things, whether it be a room at a particular building for my baby. We have the privilege of having a bus, which helps an awful lot and makes her sleep a lot better with the rumbling. For me, I feel very supported and very privileged that I'm in the position that I am that I can balance the two quite handily." [H/T Fightful]

The RAW Superstar gave birth to her and Seth Rollins' daughter, Roux, in December 2020. In August 2021, she made her triumphant return to SummerSlam where she defeated Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will face each other once more at WWE SummerSlam

This year's Premium Live Event will be main evented by the clash between longtime foes Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. However, the match card would also feature another old rivalry.

After losing her title during this year's WrestleMania, Lynch was on a quest to regain her championship once again. After her successful defense against Carmella, the EST of WWE is looking for another victory over Big Time Becks to retain her RAW Women's Championship.

For now, it looks like their rivalry will come to an end after their bout at SummerSlam. Do you think we'll have a new RAW Women's Champion after Saturday? Leave your thoughts below!

