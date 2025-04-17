WWE's big backstage plans for Rusev's return disclosed (Exclusive)

Rusev has reportedly re-signed with WWE, based on various reports, and as of now, it seems to be a matter of when, not if, he returns. World Wrestling Entertainment's big backstage plans for him have been disclosed in a new report.

On this week's episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed WWE's plans for Rusev fka Miro. For starters, it was confirmed to them that he will be returning under the ring name "Rusev", with JoeyVotes and TC both agreeing that it was a better name than Miro (his AEW ring name) for a wrestler. Not only this, but the WWE Universe is also more familiar with him by his old ring name.

Moreover, they reported that WWE is fast-tracking the former United States Champion's return, which means he could be back in the coming days. This could involve a WrestleMania return, an appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania, or perhaps an episode of SmackDown a few days later.

Could WWE bring back Rusev Day?

Rusev Day was nothing short of a phenomenon when it occurred in late 2017. While it pushed him to the stratosphere in terms of popularity, he didn't do it alone. Many credited Aiden English as the reason why it became such a big success.

Ultimately, it was one of the many instances under the old WWE regime where a superstar's earned popularity and momentum were completely squandered. For example, at WrestleMania 34, he challenged for the United States Championship against then-champion Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, and Jinder Mahal, but his moment was squandered.

The Bulgarian was by far the most popular star in that match, and one of the most popular stars on the night, but he was the one who took the pinfall from the former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

A lot of time has passed since then, and JoeyVotes revealed that while Aiden English (real name Matthew Rehwoldt) was discussed for a role backstage in WWE, he was passed over. It was suggested that he could be shortlisted for a future role at some point, but it may not be anytime soon.

Either way, it seems unlikely that the newer WWE regime would try to recapture the old magic with Rusev Day. Instead, they might try moving him in a different direction, or even introducing a new character.

