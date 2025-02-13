WWE's big plans for Chelsea Green revealed following Netflix deal (Exclusive)

Chelsea Green is set to be featured in a big way following WWE's deal with Netflix. In case you didn't know, the deal isn't just for RAW, as a new report has emerged about a WWE series that is set to come out soon.

On WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC spoke about a docuseries that WWE is collaborating with Netflix on. One such episode will feature the behind-the-scenes happenings in Los Angeles when RAW premiered on Netflix.

Not only this but there will be a docuseries highlighting WWE Superstars and their lives in and out of the ring. Chelsea Green is set to be a big part of this and there is expected to be content focusing on her, with cameras following her around.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green has a surprisingly short-term goal for her US Title reign

We're now two months into the inaugural reign of the Women's United States Championship, and it feels like a night-and-day difference over how the Intercontinental Championship (held by Lyra Valkyria on RAW) has been handled. However, the US Champion doesn't appear to have massive expectations for her first title run in WWE.

In an interview with WhittyWitter, Chelsea Green stated that her main goal is to hold on to the title at least until WrestleMania 41:

"That’s tough because if I’m being honest, I didn’t even see this happening. Because with wrestling, a lot of things just come out of left field. So I have learned with wrestling, I’m not gonna plan. I’m just gonna go with the flow, let things happen. Whatever happens, happens. I will say, I am going to hold onto this championship like my life depended on it, at least until WrestleMania. I’ve gotta try," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Considering how fans are used to the champion running her mouth about how great she is, it's a surprisingly short-term goal for an inaugural champion. It's going to be interesting to see how The How Mess gets featured in Las Vegas.

If you use this exclusive, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio only on Backstage Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback