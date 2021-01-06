WWE's big plans for the Indian market revealed (Exclusive)

India is one of the biggest markets for WWE after the United States, and the company has some big plans for the country in 2021.

SK Wrestling has learned via sources within the company that Jeff Jarrett has been tasked with searching for a native-born Indian WWE Superstar. The WWE Hall of Famer is familiar with the Indian market as he spearheaded TNA's 'Ring ka King' project in India.

TNA aired a wrestling program in 2012/13 on the Colours Network in India, and the show managed to garner massive numbers.

Jeff Jarrett is heavily involved with WWE's plans to expand in the Indian subcontinent, and significant moves are expected to be made in 2021.



WWE's plans to have an 'India Special'

SK Wrestling's very own Riju Dasgupta was the first to report last month that WWE planned on starting the NXT India program on January 26th, which is when India celebrates its Republic Day.

The show will feature Indian talent, and the tapings would reportedly happen at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The NXT India project is part of the contractual obligations between WWE and SONY Sports Network.

While the list of Superstars scheduled to appear on the show isn't known, our sources stated that names like Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, The Singh Brothers, Jeet Rama, and a handful of recent Indian PC recruits would be featured.

Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers.

POST Wrestling reported at the end of December that WWE could potentially begin filming for its 'India Special' on January 22nd. The reported idea is to have a possible two-night tournament to get things going before introducing a weekly TV series.

It was added that WWE could follow the NXT UK model. The company is yet to make an official announcement, but that should be on its way sooner rather than later.