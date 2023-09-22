WWE's canceled plans for two released stars revealed

WWE allegedly had different plans for two released stars than what eventually played out on TV in the end.

Mace and Mansoor are no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment. After a long stretch of inactivity, the two stars were let go by the promotion.

Mace and Mansoor were once aligned with the insanely popular Maxxine Dupri. Dupri later began showing interest in Alpha Academy's Otis. This led to Dupri aligning with Alpha Academy and cutting ties with the Maximum Male Models duo in the process.

Mace and Mansoor recently did a Twitch stream in which they revealed that WWE had originally planned to have Otis join them. This would have then led to the duo turning on Otis during his first fashion show, resulting in a match between the two tandems.

"Watching the Mace and Mansoor Twitch stream. They said the MMM/Alpha Academy program was supposed to end with Otise joining the group, only for them to turn on him during his first fashion show leading to a match between the teams."

Mansoor made his way to WWE in 2018 and had been a mainstay in the company for about five years before his release. As for Mace, he was signed way back in 2016.

The talented duo were certainly not used to their fullest potential and would be great additions to any promotion that shows interest in them.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes Mace and Mansoor the very best for their future!

