WWE's careless mistake severely hurt Gunther and Jimmy Uso's angle on RAW, notes expert (Exclusive)

WWE turned it up a notch with the World Heavyweight Championship story by having Gunther absolutely destroy Jimmy Uso. While it was done to boost The Ring General's aura, Vince Russo noted how the champion's recent booking nullified all of the creative team's work.

Heading into this week's RAW, Gunther had been actively wrestling on TV. On most occasions, The Austrian Anomaly was pushed to the limit by competitors whom he could realistically squash.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo reminded everyone about Gunther's match against Axiom and how the masked star got in a lot of offense.

Russo felt WWE's booking of Gunther was worse than the '50-50' trend, and it did no favors for The Ring General.

"I'll tell you what really hurt the segment. So, leading up to this match, they made Jimmy Uso strong. They gave Jimmy a couple of matches but also what we did do leading up to this, who went 75-25 with Gunther? Who was it? Abracadabra? Axiom?" [From 43:40 onwards]

Vince Russo just couldn't forget the build before the latest edition of RAW. He said that a tag team wrestler in Axiom should never have had a back-and-forth match with the champion.

Gunther busted Jimmy Uso open this week. But it all meant nothing as the damage to the Imperium leader's character had already been done by a "clueless" WWE team, according to Russo.

"We had a guy we've never seen on RAW, a tag team wrestler, had no idea who he was, take Gunther 75-25, but now I was supposed to forget all about that this week when Gunther was getting blood on Jimmy Uso. That's how clueless they are, bro." [From 44:10 nonwards]

Gunther had to be stopped by WWE officials as he punished Jimmy Uso while brother Jey powerlessly watched on. With just a few shows left before WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see how Main Event Jey responds.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if the transcription is used.

