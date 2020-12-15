WWE's Charlotte Flair to be featured on season 2 of Straight Up Steve Austin

The first season of "Straight Up Steve Austin" was successful for the USA Network, and it was quickly renewed it for a second season. The first season saw great guests such as comedian Gabriel Iglesias, NFL Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield, and WWE Superstar Becky Lynch.

Season 2 of "Straight Up Steve Austin" will also feature a member of the WWE roster. It's another member of the Four Horsewomen, as like Lynch, Charlotte Flair will appear on the show in what will be a must-see episode of the second season.

Do you think you're ready for this incredible lineup on Season Two of #StraightUpSteveAustin? pic.twitter.com/uPenahpHR1 — Straight Up Steve Austin (@SteveAustin_USA) December 14, 2020

Season two of "Straight Up Steve Austin" will air on January 11, 2021, on the USA Network following WWE Monday Night RAW. This lead-in worked very well in season one. Naturally, it makes sense to follow the same schedule for the second season.

Beyond Flair, other scheduled guests this season will include Steve-O, Ice-T, Brett Favre, and more. Below is the official synopsis for season two:

""Straight Up Steve Austin" Season 2 premieres Monday, January 11 at 11pm ET/PT. In the series, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and a celebrity guest get real, heading out to different cities across America to take part in one-of-a-kind adventures, while swapping stories about their lives and careers. It's a unique twist on the standard interview show, with no studio, no couch and no cue cards -- just a straight up good time and good old-fashioned American fun. Second season guests include Bert Kreischer, Brett Favre, Charlotte Flair, Ice-T, Luke Combs, Joel McHale, Steve-O and Tiffany Haddish."

The awesomeness has just begun! The ultimate badass, @steveaustinbsr, is back for another epic season of #StraightUpSteveAustin premiering January 11 on @USA_Network! Check out our guest list below 😎 pic.twitter.com/T575MJYSLZ — Straight Up Steve Austin (@SteveAustin_USA) December 14, 2020

Are you excited about season two of Straight Up Steve Austin? Will you be watching all of the episodes or just Flair's? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.