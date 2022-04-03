Cody Rhodes busts rumor about reason for leaving AEW; reveals the truth

WWE star Cody Rhodes has rubbished rumors about him leaving AEW for more money or creative differences. He stated that his reason for leaving the company was a 'personal matter' and that it was the right time for him to leave.

Cody Rhodes left AEW in February 2022, after the expiry of his contract with the company, and debuted in WWE at WrestleMania 38. His last match in the promotion came against Sammy Guevara for the undisputed TNT Championship in January.

In an interview with Variety, Rhodes said that there have been several rumors about his reason for leaving AEW and that many of them were untrue. He also said that he will not badmouth his former employers and will not go into details of his exit from the company.

"I chose to remain silent about my departure from AEW and I’m going to keep my word on that. There’s no shoot interview. There’s no nefarious tale that’s going to be told. There were all these different theories and none of them are correct. I mean, there were things about money and creative control. They were printed as fact and it’s been a very difficult two months to see that, when the reality is it was just time. It was a personal matter and we couldn’t move past it," said Rhodes.

The former AEW TNT Champion said that he respects The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega and also said that he will be 'rooting' for Tony Khan.

Tony Khan on why Cody Rhodes left AEW

Following Cody's exit from the company, AEW President Tony Khan said that he wanted to extend Rhodes' contract beyond the option years, but they couldn't come to an agreement.

"I don’t want to get too deep into it because a lot of this is personal between me and him. But I tried to reach a longer agreement with him beyond what we had for the option years," said Khan.

Khan also felt that Rhodes would re-sign with the company and wanted it to happen, but it, unfortunately, did not materialize.

