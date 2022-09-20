WWE's cryptic 'White Rabbit' reference on RAW possibly hinting towards a debut this SmackDown

WWE shared a QR code on the latest episode of RAW, with reference to a cryptic video, possibly hinting at a surprise return on SmackDown.

The 'White Rabbit' references have been the talk of the fans lately. While the song was played at live events (both before the crowds came and while they were there), the speculation has increased as to what it could be about, and on the latest episode of RAW, WWE may have given a big hint.

After White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane started playing on live events, there was speculation that it could have to do with the return of former superstar Bray Wyatt.

During a segment featuring Austin Theory, there was a QR code in the locker room that read, "Come with me."

Upon scanning the QR Code, it leads to a video. The video references White Rabbit and also says 9.23, which is September 23. This also happens to be the date of the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

This has instantly led to speculation that Bray Wyatt could be debuting this Friday. It remains to be seen if any surprises await the fans on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Another major theory was made by a Reddit user who cracked down on the recent White Rabbit references made by WWE. You can read all about it here.

What do you make of the recent cryptic video on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

