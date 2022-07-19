WWE RAW star finally offers to join The Judgment Day

After a match between Damian Priest and Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW, Dominik finally agreed to join The Judgment Day.

Since kicking Edge out, The Judgment Day has been continuously recruiting other RAW Stars to join their stable. During the latest edition of the Monday show, the group sent out another invitation for Dominik to join their team.

WWE @WWE



@ArcherofInfamy @DomMysterio35 , we've seen the look in your eyes. We KNOW you're just waiting to drop your father. Well do it, stop letting him hold you back. He's stifling your potential. Let us remind you what happened the last time some legend tried to stifle us."@ArcherofInfamy #WWERaw "@DomMysterio35, we've seen the look in your eyes. We KNOW you're just waiting to drop your father. Well do it, stop letting him hold you back. He's stifling your potential. Let us remind you what happened the last time some legend tried to stifle us."@ArcherofInfamy #WWERaw https://t.co/3fnnAmAuCA

After Damian's match against Rey concluded, his attacks didn't stop there. Before a steel chair could connect to the former WWE Champion, his son Dom stepped in and told his rivals he would join their group just to stop their attacks.

The show came back on-air with momentum mostly on Damian Priest's side. After a nearfall, Rey launched himself from the ropes and finally gained energy. Still, it wasn't enough to put down Priest.

Towards the end of the match, Rey hit with 619. Still, he was unsuccessful in completely putting his opponent down. Priest caught him while performing a dive. The powerful move was enough for Damian to gain the victory.

Following the match, Dominik offered to join their rival just so that they could stop their attacks. However, he was met with a vicious blow using a steel chair, ultimately closing the possibilities of a partnership.

As the feud between the two groups continues to brew, it's only a wonder what will happen next and who will finally come out victorious.

Do you want to see another WWE Superstar join The Judgment Day? Share them in the comments below!

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far