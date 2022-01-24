"I don’t think it was anybody's plan" - Doudrop on facing Bianca Belair in their three consecutive matches on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Doudrop has commented on facing former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a series of matches on Monday Night RAW.

The two stars battled each other in three consecutive bouts on the red brand, which were all won by The EST of WWE.

A few weeks ago on RAW, Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair to earn an opportunity at the Raw Women's Title against Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble.

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, the former NXT UK star said she doesn't think facing Belair three times on RAW was part of the original plans.

“That lassie (Bianca) hits like a train [laughs]. I’m used to being the bigger person in a match but phwoar… Is that what I’ve been doing to people all these years?! The landscape is always evolving and changing and you may feel like ‘OK, this is the way that we’re going’ but then because of X,Y, Z, things change and I don’t think it was anybody's plan to put Bianca and Doudrop in a best of three, but we went out there and ‘somebody’ must have really liked it because they we did it again and again!" said Doudrop.

Doudrop opens up about the agents she has worked with on WWE RAW

Doudrop made her main roster debut last year alongside former WWE star Eva Marie. She previously competed in NXT UK under the ring name Piper Niven.

When asked about the agents (or producers) she's worked with on the red brand, she stated that it changes often, but she named the person she's worked with a lot.

“It changes a lot, but somebody I’ve been working with a lot is Pat Buck and he helped on the matches with Bianca. I feel really comfortable with Pat, I really like it when we work together. I didn’t know him at all before I got to RAW, but now I refer to him, me and Bianca as the Dream Team,” she added.

Doudrop will have the opportunity to capture her first title if she defeats 'The Man' Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble.

Edited by Debottam Saha