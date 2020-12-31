WWE's final episode of RAW in 2020 ends with ratings increase

Monday Night RAW have been struggling significantly this month, with WWE's flagship show continuing to dip in ratings until last week. November 23 saw RAW hit 1.808 million viewers, which was a record low dip of 1.527 on the 14th.

Last week, there was a slight bump, nearly pushing them up to 1.7 million viewers. This week, RAW brought out the big guns and, overall, a really great episode.

Great matches, interesting storyline development, and a cliffhanger ending that left the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats left most fans and critics pleasantly surprised.

Thankfully, it paid off, and The Red Brand seems to be moving in an upward trend once again.

WWE RAW viewership up 4.6% for the final show of 2020

The December 28 episode of Monday Night RAW drew an average of 1.769 million viewers, up 4.6% from the week prior. The first hour drew 1.886 million viewers, followed by the second with 1.783 million and then ending with the third hour at 1.638 million. Each hour saw an increase from the week before.

RAW hasn't hit numbers like this since November. However, they did rank #24 for the night in viewership on cable, down two spots from last week's #22 ranking. Their demo rating for 18-49 was also down slightly, from .53 to .52, but still ranked #3 in that demo overall.

The first RAW of 2021 will be dubbed "Legends Night" and will feature some of the biggest names to appear in WWE in the past three decades.

We'll also see a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee, along with the continuation of the Randy Orton/Alexa Bliss/Bray Wyatt storyline. Hopefully, WWE can keep this trend going as we start a new year.