"I wanna add to my arsenal" - WWE's Kayla Braxton on acting in horror movies

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton has taken to social media to look for new opportunities outside of professional wrestling.

Braxton has been with WWE since 2016, where she was initially used as a host and backstage interviewer for NXT during the brand's black-and-gold era. She would eventually become the ring announcer for WWE's developmental show, and would also ring-announce for the likes of 205 Live and Monday Night RAW.

Braxton is currently co-host of WWE's talk show The Bump and features as a backstage interviewer on Friday night SmackDown.

Now, however, the announcer is seemingly looking for work outside of WWE, as she expressed in a recent Twitter post. In the post, Braxton indicated her interest in late night hosting and horror movie acting, but has no plans to leave WWE just yet:

"LOVE my current gig and have no intention of leaving anytime soon, but I wanna add to my arsenal. So if any movie or talk show producers follow me and are looking for either an entertainment/late night host or a horror movie actress (even the one who dies first), hit me up!" Kayla wrote

Does Kayla Braxton have any other duties in WWE?

On top of her SmackDown interview duties and her role on The Bump, Kayla Braxton hosts another popular WWE show.

Alongside Paul Heyman, Braxton has been the host of the post-SmackDown talk show "Talking Smack" since August 2020. The worked-shoot style show follows WWE's blue brand and allows its superstars a platform to give unfiltered takes on the episode's events.

Braxton took over hosting duties from Renee Paquette, who departed WWE in August 2020.

