WWE's Kayla Braxton comes out as bisexual

WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton has come out to the world on Twitter today, revealing that she's bisexual.

Throughout her tenure in WWE, Braxton has served several roles. Starting in 2016, she kicked off her career as a ring announcer. For most of her time with the company, she's served as a backstage interviewer on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

She's currently a co-host of The Bump, as well as the revived Talking Smack. Braxton has served as a great personality for the company throughout the years and has garnered quite a loyal fanbase.

Today, Kayla Braxton revealed to her followers on Twitter that she's had to decide about her identity for her whole life. She mentioned it had dated all the way back to her time in school and standardized testing when asked what race she was.

My whole life, I’ve had to choose. Are you black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SATs? I always filled in “other” because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah - I’m Bi. 😎 — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 4, 2021

WWE's Kayla Braxton showcases her sexuality

Braxton said she often filled in "other" because nothing truly applied to her but decided to come out tonight. Braxton revealed to the world that she's bisexual, and before posting the tweet above, she tweeted out the official bi flag.

WWE fans and peers alike have congratulated Braxton on her announcement. It's been wonderful to see the outpouring of emotion and support she's received in such a short time since the revelation.