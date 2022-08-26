WWE announcer Kayla Braxton shares an ‘unfortunate incident’ with fans 

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton shared an update with her fans regarding an unexpected injury she suffered yesterday morning.

Kayla Braxton made her WWE debut in 2016 and started in NXT as a host and ring announcer. In 2017, Braxton appeared as a backstage interviewer during WWE Backlash. Since then, she has evolved from NXT to being a permanent backstage and in-ring interviewer on the main roster.

Braxton is also the host of Saturday night's Talking Smack and the main host of the pre-show for every WWE Premium Live Event.

The host of Talking Smack took to Twitter to share an unfortunate incident. She had stepped on a shard of glass and was unable to remove the glass from her feet. Braxton was not having a good day at all as she also stubbed the toe of her other foot.

"Well, it’s officially been 8 hours since this unfortunate incident and the glass is still there. I don’t even know why I’m telling y’all this, but I also stubbed my toe on the opposite foot and am now without a pinky toe nail. Don’t believe me, check my Insta. How’s y’all day?" Kayla Braxton tweeted.

Fans show their concern for Kayla Braxton

Judging from the replies to Braxton's tweet, it can be said that fans were concerned about her.

Fans suggested her to go to the hospital and get a doctor to get the glass removed.

A few fans gave her suggestions on why bad things are happening to her throughout the day.

Fans also suggested what she should do to keep herself safe.

Some fans also predicted how Kayla would be feeling during tomorrow's SmackDown and other shows.

Some fans asked her to be more careful and also suggested her to talk to Triple H about it and get her medical expenses reimbursed.

As of now, she has not revealed if she will be missing SmackDown. She will most probably show up on the show and may have her feet bandaged up.

Since joining the company, Kayla has been a ring announcer, a backstage interviewer, and a host. The one role she has not taken up is the commentator role.

Would you like to see Braxton join the SmackDown commentary team? Let us know in the comments section below.

