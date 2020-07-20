WWE's Kayla Braxton shares an emotional post detailing her Covid-19 positive tests and disgusting bullying

Over the past four months, Kayla Braxton has been through a lot. Not only has she tested positive for Covid-19 twice, but she has also been the victim of online bullying. Now, the WWE backstage interviewer has resurfaced on Twitter, after leaving the platform for the sake of her mental health due to the bullying that she faced there.

Kayla Braxton opened up in an emotional post where she talked about her experience in having tested positive for Covid-19 twice. The WWE employee also shared some of the horrific backlashes that she received from the online Twitter community and the bullying that she had to go through, which led to her temporarily leaving Twitter.

WWE's Kayla Braxton on her positive Covid-19 test and bullying

Kayla Braxton had earlier revealed that after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in March and taking time off to heal, the WWE backstage interviewer had tested positive for the virus yet again.

Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 25, 2020

Her revelation about two positive tests received enormous backlash and Kayla Braxton took time off Twitter. Now, the WWE employee has posted an update about the two positive tests as well as the bullying that she was still receiving and how a couple of fans had even said that they hoped she would die from the disease.

"Setting the record straight because some of you have been super unkind: I tested positive for covid late March. I notified my company and I left and quarantined for 4 weeks. I then was released and tested negative. I still wore a mask and took all necessary precautions but then once again, I tested positive a month later. This time I had no symptoms but still, I left work and self quarantined for 14 days. Last night you were all tweeting super insensitive things regarding my health. A couple of you even said you thought I had died and maybe that woulda been for the best. Guys. This isn't okay."

WWE's Kayla Braxton then went on to say that it was more important than ever now to stop bullying people online. Braxton added the bullies should be embarrassed and that it was time for everyone to be better human beings.