WWE's latest blockbuster acquisition eliminated by NXT champion Giulia

NXT Women's Champion Giulia participated in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. She eliminated WWE's latest mega-signing.

Jordynne Grace first made her WWE debut last year in the Royal Rumble while being signed with WWE. She put on an impressive showing in the match before being eliminated. Over the past year, Grace made sporadic appearances on NXT while still being under contract with TNA. Grace even challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship while also defending her TNA Knockouts Title against Sol Ruca on the developmental brand.

Given her impressive performances over the past year, WWE wasted no time in signing Jordynne Grace once her contract with TNA expired on January 1, 2025. Hence, the former TNA star made her first appearance as a WWE Superstar during the Women's Royal Rumble match this year. She immediately turned a lot of heads when she hit Piper Niven with a Death Valley Driver showcasing her strength.

However, this was as good as it got for the former TNA Knockouts Champion as she was eliminated by Giulia a few minutes later ending her run in the Rumble.

Grace is a huge acquisition for WWE and Triple H and she is touted to be one of the most prolific female wrestlers in the world. The star has won several titles all over the world and has made a name for herself due to her immense talent.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if the elimination will lead to a feud between Jordynne Grace and Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship.

