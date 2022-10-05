WWE’s latest hire could be another huge hint regarding Bray Wyatt’s return

WWE's latest hire certainly brings credence to the reports that Bray Wyatt is returning to the company.

The last few weeks of teases for "The White Rabbit" have captured the imagination of the WWE Universe, and it's been reported that the majority of the current creative team has been hands-off with the project. However, there might have been someone working with Wyatt on all of this ahead of time.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Marvel Comics and horror writer Rob Fee has been signed full-time to the company this month as the Director of Longterm Creative.

If you're wondering what this job title entails, Sapp states that he will "help maintain sense and consistency across all WWE brands for long-term storytelling purposes." This means the things you see play out on RAW and SmackDown in the future should make a lot more sense.

What does Rob Fee have to do with Bray Wyatt?

So where is the connection between Bray Wyatt and Rob Fee?

Last year, Fee actually pitched a Fiend-related movie to WWE, which according to Sapp, "resonated well with WWE higher-ups." Unfortunately, Wyatt was released shortly after that, and the project never got off the ground.

Not only is Fee a known longtime wrestling fan, which you can tell just by glancing at his Twitter account. He has written various comics for Marvel over the years, including Spider-Man, Daredevil, and The Avengers.

Between working in the horror industry, Marvel, and Disney, it's clear that Fee has quite the resume that should line him up to succeed in WWE under the Triple H regime.

It is heavily rumored that Wyatt will make his long-awaited WWE return this Saturday at Extreme Rules.

What are your thoughts on Rob Fee joining the WWE creative team? Do you think this hiring goes hand in hand with the return of Bray Wyatt? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

