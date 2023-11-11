WWE's latest SmackDown episode was 'angle night,' explains Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

As always, SmackDown was pretty action-packed this week as WWE offered some big matches. Most importantly, many storylines moved forward, and Dutch Mantell noted how the latest episode focused more on the angles.

SmackDown had four matches this week, with Bobby Lashley and Carlito kicking off the in-ring proceedings in a rather 'boring match,' according to Dutch Mantell. The show featured Santos Escobar turning on Rey Mysterio while Asuka cheated her teammates in the main event to align with Damage CTRL.

The company has often been criticized for booking matches that don't add to a story's narrative, but they didn't make the same mistakes this time. Dutch Mantell expertly broke down the show on Smack Talk, as you can view below:

"Well, tonight was angle night. Every match seemed like it had an angle in it, which I kinda like because you don't expect all that. Carlito came off and stooged off. What's the guy's name, Santos Escobar? I've been hit on the head a couple of hundred thousand times. And then he left, and that started the whole deal going. Then the Street Profits came out." [From 15:15 onwards]

As you might have imagined, a lot was happening from a creative standpoint on the blue brand, and Dutch Mantell admitted he liked WWE's approach.

