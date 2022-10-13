"Maybe Scarlett Johansson" - WWE Superstars reveal their desire to kiss the Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson appears to have some fans in WWE.

The Hollywood megastar, who is best known in recent years for her portrayal of the comic book character Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of the most famous names in the industry. She even seems to have some big fans among the SmackDown roster.

Los Lotharios were guests today on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked who Angel and Humberto would like to have on a future edition of the kiss cam, Humberto picked Scarlett Johannson.

When he was informed that Johannson was a fan of the company, the tag team got excited, and Angel backed up his cousin's pick to have Black Widow appear on a future kiss cam segment with them on SmackDown.

While this seems highly unlikely to happen, it might be a way for Los Lotharios to bring back this part of their gimmick.

WWE has scaled back on Los Lotharios' kiss cam in recent months

The kiss cam for Los Lotharios was a device heavily used by Vince McMahon on SmackDown earlier this year. But since Triple H took over in early July, the gimmick has been significantly scaled back.

Since Triple H was named Head of Creative, Los Lotharios have found themselves aligning with Maximum Male Models in their feud against Hit Row. Angel and Humberto have only wrestled two tag matches in the last two months on SmackDown, and neither featured their entrance, which completely eliminates the kiss cam gimmick from their act.

With Zelina Vega returning to SmackDown last week alongside Legado Del Fantasma, it will be interesting to see if Angel's past with Vega will be touched upon in WWE programming going forward.

What do you make of Angel and Humberto's comments? Would you like to see Scarlett Johannson get involved in professional wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

