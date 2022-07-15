"Starting to fire on all cylinders"- Current WWE Superstar analyses Theory ahead of match

Madcap Moss spoke about Theory's performance prior to their match on WWE SmackDown.

Theory shot up the roster when he became Vince McMahon's protege. Despite losing the United States Title at Money in the Bank, he won the namesake Ladder Match in the main event. With his newfound success, the target on his back just grows bigger.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Madcap opened up about his perspective regarding Theory. He commented on how the RAW Superstar has changed throughout the past few months.

"He's obviously always been a great performer and has loads of potential, everyone can see it. But I think just in the last few months I've seen him become more authentic and more comfortable and he's really starting to fire on all cylinders and it's cool to watch" said Madcap. (11:25-11:46)

Aside from Moss and Theory, another singles match that was announced for the upcoming WWE Friday show is between Liv Morgan and Natalya.

Madcap Moss wants to test himself against Theory for their upcoming WWE match

During a recent episode of WWE RAW, Theory made an appearance to taunt Brock Lesnar. Despite this, it seems like his schedule is just multiplying as he will also have a singles match on Friday.

In the same interview, Madcap Moss shared that he wants to measure his skills against Theory given everything he has accomplished recently.

"I actually have a match against with him coming up this Friday on SmackDown. This will be in Orlando...I'm looking for to kind of test myself against him because he's at this point, he's firing all cylinders and he's Mr. Money in the Bank and he's staring down a chance at cashing in and becoming the Undisputed Universal WWE Champ. And to be able to measure myself against him and see where I'm at, that's something I'm looking forward to doing." (11:47-12:18)

It would be interesting to see what will happen between the rising stars of both brands. Whether this is a feud for the future or a one-time event, this is something fans will have to wait and see.

