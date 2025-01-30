WWE's massive backstage plans for Charlotte Flair upon return revealed (Exclusive)

There seem to be big plans in place for the return of Charlotte Flair as she makes her much-awaited comeback on February 1 in Indianapolis. Reports of WWE's massive plans for her have been revealed.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC briefly discussed the returning Charlotte Flair, who announced her entry into the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She appears to have a high chance of becoming the first-ever two-time 'Rumble winner - or at least that seems to be the sentiment among some fans.

JoeyVotes and TC noted on the episode of WrestleVotes Radio that WWE had huge plans for Charlotte Flair upon her return, with creative even discussing putting another World Championship on her. This title run could begin sooner than expected.

Not only this but Flair is expected to have a change in her appearance following her 14-month hiatus due to injury. This represents the perfect opportunity to have a completely new character presentation and build upon her existing legacy. In case you forgot, she is officially considered a 14-time World Champion.

Does the report possibly allude to Charlotte Flair becoming WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania 41?

The speculation centers around whether Charlotte Flair will win the Women's Royal Rumble and have a date with destiny in the form of WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

Of course, it should be noted that Stratton is still a while away from confirming that she will enter WrestleMania as the WWE Women's Champion. She will likely have to get through the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. And if she's not featured on that card, she might have a title defense in March or even early April, considering The Show of Shows is later than usual this year and takes place in the second half of April.

If the reports of WWE creative's plan to give Charlotte a World Title are true, then it could mean that she becomes the one to dethrone Tiffany Stratton. If she does so, it won't be the first time she beats a highly-touted up-and-comer at WrestleMania. She did the same to Rhea Ripley in 2020 before the latter got her revenge three years later.

