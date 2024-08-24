WWE's massive Jacob Fatu decision lauded by former manager (Exclusive)

WWE hasn't been disappointed with The Bloodline Saga, as there is a surprise in the store almost every other week, this time involving Jacob Fatu. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell liked the idea of The Samoan Werewolf vacating the tag team championship on Solo Sikoa's orders.

Despite Roman Reigns returning to thwart Solo Sikoa's forced ascension as The Tribal Chief, the former Enforcer of The Bloodline still looks dominant with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu by his side. This week on SmackDown, Sikoa officially adjudged Fatu as his personal Enforcer, which meant he'd have to give the tag team championship to Tonga Loa.

For starters, Dutch Mantell enjoyed watching Jacob Fatu's over-the-top expression of love towards Solo Sikoa. Mantell also praised the decision to plant the seeds of descent between Sikoa and Fatu. The veteran spoke about storyline progression and how WWE needed certain moments to use later on to tie up the narrative's loose ends. The former manager explained:

"That was good [laughs]. But when he [Solo Sikoa] said hand your title to Tonga, everybody's head started going, 'Okay, where are we going here?' And they could just see the future. It opens up a lot of doors. He turned around, and it was okay, for now. But I like they way they create these scenarios that they can come back to." [From 43:40 to 44:20]

Jacob Fatu might not be a tag team champion, but he is still one of the most protected superstars in the WWE in a pro wrestling storyline that will be remembered for ages.

