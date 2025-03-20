WWE's massive plans for Money in the Bank 2025 disclosed (Exclusive)

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is set for a massive return, and it may not be the one you're expecting. It isn't the return of a superstar, but rather the return to a major venue and city.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed WWE's plans for Money in the Bank 2025. This year, it won't be going international and the iconic PLE will remain in the United States. Specifically, it will be on the West Coast in Los Angeles, California, in early June.

Not only this but WWE is set to return to the Intuit Dome (where the RAW on Netflix Premiere took place) for Money in the Bank 2025.

WWE might be considering a major move for Money in the Bank in two years

In a previous episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was reported that there was backstage talk in WWE of extending Royal Rumble to two nights in 2026, and making Money in the Bank two nights in 2027.

However, this news led to a lot of backlash among WWE fans, and these are things that are noticed within the company. It's just a matter of whether the company decides to listen to fans or not. The sentiment on SummerSlam being two nights from this year onwards has been mixed, at best.

The feeling among fans seems to be that WrestleMania is the only event worthy of being two nights and it certainly makes sense from several different points of view. However, the idea of several PLEs being two nights has been viewed as a cash-grab by WWE.

The company has faced some scrutiny recently over incredibly high ticket prices, with even the WWE Hall of Fame this year selling for amounts such as $10,000 a ticket. While WWE is certainly hot and able to command such prices, time will tell how sustainable that ends up being.

